Aggies add pair of Championship Qualifiers at Zones

MADISON, Wisconsin -- Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner and Alyssa Clairmont added their names to the list of NCAA Championships qualifiers as the Aggies completed day two of competition at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.

Povzner and Clairmont each punched their ticket to their first NCAA Championships and will join teammates Kurtis Mathews, Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes at the postseason meet after the trio qualified on day one of Zones.

Mathews and Povzner locked up two of the top three spots in the 1-meter final with Mathews leading the field with a score of 840.20 and Povzner placing third with a score of 749.40.

Povzner has now earned the opportunity to compete on both springboards at NCAA Championships after posting a top-12 score on the 3-meter on day one.

Clairmont led the way for the Aggies on the 3-meter as she secured eighth place with a score of 652.30. Already officially qualified on the 1-meter, Wilson’s top-12 score of 638.25 on the 3-meter allows her to compete on both boards at NCAA Championships. Ceyanes also advanced to the 3-meter final and placed 14th with a score of 627.90.

Allen Bottego and Rhett Hensley earned spots in the 1-meter final, as Bottego finished the day in 12th with a score of 619.70 and Hensley placed 15th with a score of 611.05. In prelim action, Kyle Sanchez and Shane Mardick finished top-26 with respective scores of 288.25 and 259.85 on the 1-meter.

Payton Props added a score of 241.95 on the 3-meter. Live results for the final day of competition can be found here. The remaining schedule and a link to watch live are below.

Remaining ScheduleWednesday, March 9 (11a.m.-1:45 p.m. // 3:15p.m.-6p.m. CT) |

Watch Women’s Platform prelim

Women’s platform final

Break for men’s warmups

Men’s platform prelim

Men’s platform final

