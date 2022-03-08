Aggies to Play in Myrtle Beach Invitational in November

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Texas A&M men’s basketball will compete in the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational, Nov. 17-20, at HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina, ESPN Events announced Tuesday.

Joining the Aggies, who are making their first appearance at the tournament, are Boise State, Charlotte, Colorado, Loyola Chicago, Tulsa and UMass.

Tickets will be available for purchase this summer following the announcement of the complete tournament schedule. In the meantime, fans can secure up to $25 off each all-tournament ticket by signing up for the pre-sale at http://www.myrtlebeachinvite.com.

