Brazos Valley nonprofits concerned by recent rise in gas prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With gas prices on the rise, local nonprofit organizations are beginning to feel the effects.

Shannon Avila, the Brazos Valley Food Bank Program Director, said they’re concerned where costs are headed for the people in the community.

“If gas is rising in cost, then you have to cut from somewhere else in your budget. For a lot of people that looks like food because it’s a more flexible thing and there might be other ways to get food or other resources for food,” Avila said. “We expect that the rise in gas prices could lead to more visitors to our food pantry partners.”

Last year the food bank paid an average of $3.09 per gallon of gas for its vehicles. But, Ebony Knight, the Operations Director, said that has changed very quickly.

“That skyrocketed to about $3.75 in February 2022 and that has already increased to $3.89 a gallon in March 2022,” Knight said.

But they aren’t the only ones. Representatives with United Way of the Brazos Valley and Meals on Wheels shared concerns about increased food insecurity due to these rising prices. Meals on Wheels is also looking for areas to adjust regarding routes and extra costs.

Avila said they fear rising gas prices could double down on financial challenges to families right now.

“The pandemic I think caused some food insecurity in folks who might not have seen that before or might not have experienced that before, so there were newer populations coming to our food pantry partners. Some people are still recovering from the impacts of that, so this just adds another expense to the household to spread among already limited resources,” said Avila.

While these rising costs could mean cuts this year, Knight said it does not change their mission.

“Our mission is to fight food insecurity in our community and our vision is a hunger free Brazos Valley so were going to continue to focus on both of those things it’s just probably going to take a little more work from us and our community,” said Knight.

An additional concern comes with volunteers. Knight said they also face a future concern with their volunteers suffering these costs as well. This could make them choose between donating their time and affording gas.

