Bush School set to host a talk by former ambassador to Ukraine

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the crisis in Ukraine continues, the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University is hosting a discussion of the situation on March 8.

Andrew S. Natsios, an Executive Professor at the Bush School and Director of Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs, joined First News at Four to give his take on Russia/Ukraine and talk about the upcoming event.

On whether the invasion was inevitable, Natsios admitted that it is hard to know what Putin was planning. Natsios pointed out that the decision was clearly made by the Russian President who is surrounded by “yes men.”

“He does not have an organized party structure like the Chinese Communist Party does where there is collective decision making. Xi Jinping is very powerful, but there are other people who make decisions with him,” however that is not the case in Russia Natsios explained.

While many people dismiss Putin as crazy, Natsios believes it is more complicated than that.

He explains that Putin has been “biding his time until he thought that the Russian military was strong enough to withstand a major military operation like this and be successful.”

Before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia took on smaller countries like Chechnya and Syria.

“The difference is that the Ukraine is not Chechnya, it’s a country of 44 million people.” It’s “the largest geographic country in Europe and they have a military that’s trained, motivated, and has advanced weaponry,” he stressed.

To hear more about Russia and Ukraine, sign up for the talk by Ambassador William Taylor. Amb. Taylor is a former senior U.S. career diplomat and former ambassador to Ukraine. This will be a streamed discussion on zoom followed by a Q&A after. RSVP online to attend.

Learn more about Amb. Taylor here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

