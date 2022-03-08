Advertisement

Caldwell looking towards the future with ‘Envision Caldwell’

By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Caldwell has adopted its new ‘Envision Caldwell’ comprehensive plan, meant to establish a community-wide vision of the future of the city. This plan puts forth a vision of where the city will be headed in the next 20 years.

The City of Caldwell prioritized growth and development, economic development, community facilities and infrastructure, transportation, parks and recreation, and housing as the central tenets of the report.

“What we’re trying to do with the city is make it a better place to live, make it a place people want to come and visit, make it thrive from an economic standpoint,” said Forrest Williams, Director of Administrative Services at Caldwell’s Main Street Program. “Bring in growth from new residences moving to the area; just making a nice community for people in Burleson County.”

Williams said the City of Caldwell knows more people are moving to Texas, which means potential economic growth for Caldwell and Burleson County.

“Our infrastructure is aging,” Williams said. “We want to make sure that we have capacity for new growth, and bring in new development... But also keep that small-town charm and keep the rural aspect of Caldwell.”

Residents of Caldwell like Janice Easter say they’re excited for all of the growth coming to Caldwell.

”Now, I just think that Caldwell, Burleson County, is moving forward in the right direction,” said Easter.

Caldwell plans to survey residents on continuing growth over the next 20 years and will actively update the strategic plan every 3-5 years.

