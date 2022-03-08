College Station holds public meeting to gauge interest on potential bond projects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station held a public meeting Monday evening to find out which projects residents think could be the best fit for a potential bond measure in the November election.

Attendees got to look at 33 of those potential projects on poster boards that included costs and background information for each one. Projects fell into three primary categories - parks, streets and roadways, and facilities.

Residents were asked to pick their favorite ten projects and rank them before leaving.

”They get to put their input in, which will be collected and distributed to us so that we can kind of get a gauge of what the community wants, and then we can tie in our own thoughts,” College Station Bond Advisory Committee Member William Wright said. “That way, we can have a really well-rounded proposition to give to council to let them make the final decision as to what they want to put on the bond.”

Wright says the committee will hold another meeting in two weeks and get a chance to take a look at what the public had to say about each project.

“There, we’ll have some debates likely and talk about what’s most important,” Wright said. “Then we’ll start to talk about what we want that list to look like

Wright says the bond advisory committee hopes to have their recommendation to city council by the end of April. City council needs to have a bond measure ready by the beginning of August for it to reach the November ballot.

“No doubt council is going to want to see all the data they can. I think some stuff is going to be very popular, while others may not be very popular but much more needed. It’s going to be an interesting mix,” Wright said. “Some projects might pay for themselves. Some projects might be able to be payed for other ways, maybe without bonds. They need to be able to look at it all to find out what they want and figure out if a bond is the best way to pay for it.”

