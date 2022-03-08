Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke talks with supporters in Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Democratic nominee for Governor, Beto O’Rourke, stopped by Aggieland for a Town Hall hosted by the Texas Aggie Democrats at West Church Market in College Station. Conservative-leaning College Station is one of many stops O’Rourke has planned as he makes his way across the Lonestar State on his “People of Texas” campaign.

O’Rourke emphasized his desire to bring everyone, Democrats, Republicans and Independents, together to tackle big issues. These issues include border security and immigration, abortion rights, better pay for teachers, and the power grid, but the topic O’Rourke kept coming back to is the importance of young people, like the Texas A&M Aggies, showing up to vote.

That includes students like the Vice President of the Texas Aggie Democrats Christopher Livaudais, who says despite A&M’s reputation as a conservative university, there are a lot more blue voters than one would expect.

“If you look at the electoral map in 2020 at the precinct level, there were huge portions of campus and of the county that ended up going blue. The democratic voters are here. We just have to make people realize they are here,” Livaudais said.

O’Rourke says after a more than 500% increase in young voter turnout in 2018, he knows just how important these votes are moving forward.

“They’re critical. Some of the challenges we have could be faced if we actually just listened to the students who attend these institutions in the first place. They know where the gaps are. They see opportunities that others might be blind to. We need to make sure that we listen to them and that their voices are included, and that they literally have a seat at the table,” O’Rourke said.

Beto O’Rourke will face Republican nominee Gov. Greg Abbott in the general election on Tuesday, November 8.

