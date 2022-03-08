Four Franklin Lions announce future football plans

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -- A quartet of Franklin football players signed letters of intent Monday afternoon.

Malcolm Murphy is headed to Northeastern State. He was named the offensive most valuable in the Class 3A Division I State title game against Gunter, but the running back will be playing cornerback with the Riverhawks.

Running back Bobby Washington is headed to Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie. He was a first team All State selection last season.

Haze Tomascik is going to Texas Lutheran in Seguin and will play outside linebacker for the Bulldogs.

And Hayden Helton is going to be a wide receiver at Cisco Junior college. He might be the first pass catcher from Franklin to play college football since the Lion’s run oriented offense doesn’t put the ball in the air much.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.