Advertisement

Historical mural in Caldwell nearly complete

By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell’s Main Street Program has partnered with students from Texas A&M University to paint a mural that was designed to represent the history of Caldwell with Czech motif quilt squares.

Caldwell’s Main Street Design committee, board members, and students spent about 16 hours of hard work on the mural this past weekend.

Great progress on Main Street’s downtown mural program!

Posted by Caldwell, Texas - Main Street Program on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Madeline Patton, the designer of the mural, said she wanted to highlight downtown Caldwell with unique and historical artwork that people can enjoy.

“There’s a lot of Czech designs that look like quilts,” Patton said. “The City of Caldwell has a lot of Czech history and heritage so I wanted to bring that in the mural. I think it’ll look great for folks to come and take pictures.”

Patton commended the crew painting this past weekend on their quick progress and attention to detail. She said the first mural will hopefully be done by the end of this week.

After this project is completed, the Main Street Program has another area downtown dedicated for a mural.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
Highway 21 was shut down in both directions early Saturday morning with crime scene tape across...
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 36
DPS investigating a fatality crash on Highway 36 in Burleson County

Latest News

Pepe's Mexican Cafe Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the restaurant's door Sunday telling...
Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
Brazos Valley nonprofits concerned by recent rise in gas prices
An officer and a gentleman
OPAS presents An Officer and a Gentleman
Building hit by Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Bush School set to host a talk by former ambassador to Ukraine