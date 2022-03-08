Historical mural in Caldwell nearly complete

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell’s Main Street Program has partnered with students from Texas A&M University to paint a mural that was designed to represent the history of Caldwell with Czech motif quilt squares.

Caldwell’s Main Street Design committee, board members, and students spent about 16 hours of hard work on the mural this past weekend.

Madeline Patton, the designer of the mural, said she wanted to highlight downtown Caldwell with unique and historical artwork that people can enjoy.

“There’s a lot of Czech designs that look like quilts,” Patton said. “The City of Caldwell has a lot of Czech history and heritage so I wanted to bring that in the mural. I think it’ll look great for folks to come and take pictures.”

Patton commended the crew painting this past weekend on their quick progress and attention to detail. She said the first mural will hopefully be done by the end of this week.

After this project is completed, the Main Street Program has another area downtown dedicated for a mural.

