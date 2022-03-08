Jackson Voted to All-SEC Second Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson was voted to the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team by the league’s head coaches, it was announced Tuesday.

One of the conference’s top scorers, Quenton Jackson leads the team at 14.5 points per game, and has scored in double figures 24 times this season as well as the last 13 games. In SEC play, the Los Angeles native tops the team at 15.0 points and adds 3.5 rebounds.

Jackson has been en fuego the last five games, scoring at least 20 points in three of those contests. In the upset-victory over No. 25 Alabama on March 2, Q scored a game-high 28 points and was 9-of-13 from the floor and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. The 28 points were the most by an Aggie in a win over a ranked team since Khris Middleton had 28 versus No. 15 Missouri on Jan. 15, 2011.

He had an outstanding 31-point performance against Georgia on Feb. 22, which marked his second 30-point game of the season. He was 11-of-11 from the field, and became just the second Aggie in program history to make 10-or-more shots and shoot 100% from the field.

Prior to his stellar game against the Bulldogs, the two-time SEC Player of the Week scored 23 points at Vanderbilt on 5-of-8 shooting and was 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Jackson is the first Aggie to earn postseason conference accolades since Tyler Davis in 2018.

Jackson and the Aggies are back in action Thursday as they square off against Florida at 11 a.m. in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

