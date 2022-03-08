Advertisement

The Local at Lake Walk returns for its spring season

Over 50 vendors and food trucks will be on site
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 8, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the community’s favorite events is back for another season. The Local at Lake walk is a weekly outdoor market that features vendors like artisans, farmers, and crafters from all over the Brazos Valley.

Since 2017 The Local has been getting bigger and better every year. The market has grown to have over 50 vendors and food trucks on site.

Lake Walk’s Special Events Coordinator Alysha Noorani says it’s a good time to not only check out some of the best local businesses but also to enjoy the Lake walk area and unwind.

“It’s a great place to come and kind of enjoy the sunset, grab some lemonade, grab a taco from our food truck and walk around and enjoy your Tuesday evening and kind of decompress for the week so I think the venue itself is kind of unique on its own,” said Noorani.

The Local will also be giving away a limited amount of tote bags every time the market is open.

Good vibes this season? TOTES! Our FREE tote bags are back. We’ll be giving out a limited amount at each market. Don’t miss the opportunity to get yours! See you guys soon! ☻ ☻ ☻

Posted by The Local on Thursday, March 3, 2022

You can visit every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Due to inclement weather, The Local has been canceled for this Tuesday. You can see a complete list of dates here.

