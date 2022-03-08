National Weather Service to conduct mock tornado drill Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service will issue a mock tornado warning Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 the Houston / Galveston National Weather Service office will issue this mock warning at 10 am over NOAA Weather Radio and through their official Twitter account. This message will not trigger cell phone alerts, but will provide an opportunity to practice what you would do in the case of an actual tornado warning.

According to Dan Reilly, with the National Weather Service, “this drill is an opportunity for schools, businesses and families to exercise their tornado plans which should include actions to be taken when a tornado warning is received or a tornado is observed in the area.”

Information about severe weather safety is being posted to the Weather Service’s social media accounts this week. Additional resources for spring weather safety are available here.

