Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.(Gray News)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
The defense is still making their case.
Defense continues to call witnesses in Day 6 of Dabrett Black capital murder trial

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
Biden bans Russian oil, warns of ‘Putin price hike’ at pump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
Florida lawmakers send ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill to Gov. DeSantis
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot