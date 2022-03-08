Advertisement

OPAS presents An Officer and a Gentleman

Catch a performance on March 8 or 9 at 7:30 PM
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An Officer and a Gentleman, a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, is coming to College Station.

The musical features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit “Up Where We Belong,” as well as other 80s favorites. OPAS Executive Director Anne Black joined First News at Four to discuss the upcoming musical.

The story follows Zach Mayo, a young man named in the Naval Academy who is pretty full of himself. On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. When tragedy befalls a fellow candidate, Zack learns the importance of friendship and honor, finds the courage to be his best self, and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

Black revealed that the director and the choreographer went to the Naval Academy to spend a week watching what they do, so “all of the choreography of the drills and the things they do daily are very authentic.”

It will play at Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8 and 9 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now at MSC Box Office (979-845-1234) and online at www.MSCOPAS.org.

