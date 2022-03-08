Advertisement

Rainfall Update: Tuesday’s totals across the Brazos Valley

Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley following Tuesday's rainfall.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An area of low pressure over the Western Gulf of Mexico made for a gloomy and soggy day Tuesday as widespread rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms pushed across the Brazos Valley. The rain activity continues to taper off from west to east late Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind chilly conditions with thick cloud cover containing temperatures to the 40s.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.55″
  • Coulter Field: 0.41″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 1.23″
  • Hearne Municipal Airport: 0.19″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.90″
  • Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.04″
  • Giddings - Lee County Airport: 0.20″
  • Crockett, Houston County Airport: 0.96″
  • Caldwell: 0.31″
  • Madisonville: 0.52″
  • Brenham: 1.01″
  • Bellville: 0.59″
  • Anderson: 0.96″
  • Carlos: 0.79″
  • South Bryan (as of 11:30 am Tuesday): 0.65″
  • Flo: 0.25″
  • Kurten: 0.90″
  • Snook: 0.77″

The rain was much needed and welcomed with the latest Drought Monitor released last Thursday showing additional Moderate Drought conditions connecting the northeastern and southwestern Brazos Valley, along with Severe Drought conditions returning to our far northeastern counties.

Looking ahead, we’ll dry things out Wednesday and Thursday before another chance for scattered rain / few rumbles arrives Friday with a cold front.

