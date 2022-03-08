Rainfall Update: Tuesday’s totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An area of low pressure over the Western Gulf of Mexico made for a gloomy and soggy day Tuesday as widespread rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms pushed across the Brazos Valley. The rain activity continues to taper off from west to east late Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind chilly conditions with thick cloud cover containing temperatures to the 40s.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.55″

Coulter Field: 0.41″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 1.23″

Hearne Municipal Airport: 0.19″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.90″

Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.04″

Giddings - Lee County Airport: 0.20″

Crockett, Houston County Airport: 0.96″

Caldwell: 0.31″

Madisonville: 0.52″

Brenham: 1.01″

Bellville: 0.59″

Anderson: 0.96″

Carlos: 0.79″

South Bryan ( as of 11:30 am Tuesday) : 0.65″

Flo: 0.25″

Kurten: 0.90″

Snook: 0.77″

The rain was much needed and welcomed with the latest Drought Monitor released last Thursday showing additional Moderate Drought conditions connecting the northeastern and southwestern Brazos Valley, along with Severe Drought conditions returning to our far northeastern counties.

Not a major change, but no good changes to our #Drought Monitor this week.



• D1 - Moderate Drought now connects from the SW to NE Brazos Valley

• D2 - Severe Drought returns to east Houston/Trinity Counties

• Ample soil moisture remains from #bcstx & Hearne to the west pic.twitter.com/goia998IkO — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 3, 2022

Looking ahead, we’ll dry things out Wednesday and Thursday before another chance for scattered rain / few rumbles arrives Friday with a cold front.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.