Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.

Prices increased almost 50 cents a gallon in just the last week. There is an average of just of $4.01 per gallon of gas in the U.S. Locally, some prices are reaching $3.99. This is leaving people concerned as the possibility of over $4.00 and $5.00 per gallon of gas seems possible.

Eric Lewis, a Texas A&M assistant professor and economist, said he hasn’t seen gas prices reach $4.00 since around 2010. With conflicts in Ukraine, he said the future of gas prices is just unknown.

“That uncertainty can be really problematic, having a resolution could really increase the amount of certainty that we have,” he said. “One concern isn’t just for customers, but the hesitancy of producers with gas prices. [It would] help producers feel more comfortable drilling and of course it makes it easier for us to know you’re going to be spending roughly the same amount on gas each month.”

He said one of the only solutions right now is to have an end in conflicts abroad. When asked about the possibility of bringing in gas and oil from other countries like Venezuela, Lewis said because of the time it would take to get that in order, it wouldn’t be able to improve prices here soon.

