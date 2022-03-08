Advertisement

Texas law enforcement canines compete in event hosted by K9s4COPs

The Brazos Valley-based non-profit hosted its 7th annual Hard Dog Fast Dog competition Monday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 K9s4COPs Hard Dog Fast Dog competition was held Monday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The event is a battle of police canines for the best combination of speedy pursuit and fierce takedowns.

This year participating law enforcement agencies included Harris County Constable Precinct 1, Montgomery County Constable Precinct 5, Houston Police Department, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This was the seventh year the Brazos Valley-based non-profit organization has hosted the event at the rodeo and this year’s judges include TV and social media star K9 handler Sgt. Mark Tappan, Miss Texas USA 2021 Victoria Hinojosa, Mike Cavender, K9 sponsor and owner of Cavender’s, K9s4COPs board member and award sponsor Preston Hall, and K9 sponsor Julie Barnett Harrison.

K9s4COPs has placed 183 K9s in 60 public safety agencies in Texas alone.

This year’s Award Sponsor is PEGG Products and Prize Sponsor is Julius-K9.

To help place more K9s in communities and schools- please go to K9s4COPs.org to make a donation or visit them on Facebook or Instagram.

KBTX’s Rusty Surette served as emcee of the event.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
Pepe's Mexican Cafe Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the restaurant's door Sunday telling...
Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses

Latest News

Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos...
Rainfall Update: Tuesday’s totals across the Brazos Valley
Tuesday Night Weather Update 3/8
Tuesday Night Weather Update 3/8
College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Tire and rim thefts on the rise, some shop owners blame supply chain issues
Tire and rim thefts on the rise, some shop owners blame supply chain issues
Beto O'Rourke addresses the crowd at West Church Market in College Station.
Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke talks with supporters in Aggieland