Texas law enforcement canines compete in event hosted by K9s4COPs

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 K9s4COPs Hard Dog Fast Dog competition was held Monday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The event is a battle of police canines for the best combination of speedy pursuit and fierce takedowns.

This year participating law enforcement agencies included Harris County Constable Precinct 1, Montgomery County Constable Precinct 5, Houston Police Department, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This was the seventh year the Brazos Valley-based non-profit organization has hosted the event at the rodeo and this year’s judges include TV and social media star K9 handler Sgt. Mark Tappan, Miss Texas USA 2021 Victoria Hinojosa, Mike Cavender, K9 sponsor and owner of Cavender’s, K9s4COPs board member and award sponsor Preston Hall, and K9 sponsor Julie Barnett Harrison.

K9s4COPs has placed 183 K9s in 60 public safety agencies in Texas alone.

This year’s Award Sponsor is PEGG Products and Prize Sponsor is Julius-K9.

To help place more K9s in communities and schools- please go to K9s4COPs.org to make a donation or visit them on Facebook or Instagram.

KBTX’s Rusty Surette served as emcee of the event.

🐾🐕What an honor to emcee this year’s Hard Dog Fast Dog competition at @RODEOHOUSTON hosted by @K9s4COPs



📲Check our over coverage here: https://t.co/HrDYT6DS35 pic.twitter.com/jN6XPRixb5 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) March 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.