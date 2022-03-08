Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Worker shortages continue to be a problem for some businesses throughout Bryan-College Station.

At least one restaurant, Pepe’s Mexican Cafe in Bryan, was forced to close on Sunday because they were short staffed. Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the door telling customers the restaurant was closed for the day due to a shortage of available workers.

“Pepe’s doesn’t take too many people to run, but I need at least three, and sometimes four if I’ve got the dining room open, which we do now have for part of the day at least,” Martin said. “We find it difficult to fill the weekends and evening hours. This was a Sunday, and I had two who weren’t feeling well, one during the daytime and one during the evening time.”

Martin says Pepe’s just reopened their dining room last week, causing a need for more more manpower. That, in turn, eats into the availability of his current employees.

With the dining room open again, Martin says he needs another three employees to avoid the situation he ran into on Sunday. Including himself, he says Pepe’s currently has 12 employees, but hiring continues to be a challenge.

“What I have found is the number of applications that I get per advertising dollar spent has decreased,” Martin said.

Martin says he’s been getting more creative with the ways he tries to attract workers. He says he no longer starts new employees, even high school kids getting their first job, at minimum wage and now offers employees’ families one half-priced meal a week at the restaurant.

“For me, it’s just been about having more detailed conversations and figuring out how to make it work for both of you,” Martin said. “We’re just doing the best we can figure out as we go along to try to keep the doors open and those tacos flowing, and try to keep our customers happy.”

Martin says he hopes to be fully staffed in time for the grand reopening of Pepe’s dining room on March 25.

Nam Cafe is having the same problem, and owner Van Tran says hiring difficulties are only getting worse. He says he’s been trying to hire over the past three months through social media and job sites with relatively little luck. He says most of his friends in the business locally all have the same problem.

“We couldn’t even get people to come interview, and there’s so many reasons for that,” Tran said. “Especially for us, as small business owners like this, sometimes we’re not as competitive in terms of the wages of the bigger corporate people. Our hands are really tied in terms of how much we can pay.”

Tran says the hiring process has become much harder, and they’ve been forced to lower their standards and pretty much take whoever is willing to work. On top of that, he says the hiring pains are all compounded by rising costs from inflation, supply chain shortages, payroll, and even rising gas prices.

“My food costs are going up tremendously, and I almost have to raise my prices. But at the same time, I don’t want to raise to the point I don’t have anymore customers,” Tran said.

He even says being fully staffed looks like a thing of the past.

“I don’t really know when I’m going to see the end of the tunnel because to me, with everything going on with inflation, with how everything is getting more and more expensive, I don’t know what the end looks like,” Tran said. “We try to do our best to bring up the standard, but at the same time, our standard may not be enough just to be able to be fully staffed again because of the resources our competitors have.”

