A&M Consolidated post 3-0 win over Rudder Rangers

A&M Consolidated soccer logo
By Jarrod Southern / A&M Consolidated Boys' Soccer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Consol Tigers mens Soccer team secured a 3-0 district win against Rudder in the 3rd to last game of the season that will see district 19-5A go down to the wire for those top 4 playoff places.

Gennaro Amodio opened the scoring for Consol with a lovely side footed well placed shot in the bottom corner after the Rudder keeper had made some incredible saves in the first half.

The second half saw Rudder really pressing for that equalizer but it was Mason Crites who secured the 3 points for Consol with a well slotted penalty and a great leaping heading off of a corner from Bryce Marianno.

Consol hosts Mag West on Friday which will be like a playoff game with both teams needing a win to remain in the hunt.

In the earlier game the JV won 8-2

