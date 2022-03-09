Advertisement

Defense rests in Dabrett Black Capital Murder trial on day 8

The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.
The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Day eight of the Dabrett Black Capital Murder trial continues in Bryan, he’s on trial for killing DPS Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving Day 2017.

Monday the court heard Black testify in his own defense. On Tuesday, new defense witnesses took the stand. The jury was seated a shortly after 9 a.m. and first heard from John Matthew Fabian, a doctor of psychology that is certified in clinical psychology and forensic psychology. He spoke about his report on the forensic evaluation of Dabrett Black. He reviewed multiple records and met the suspect seven times. He testified Black has brain dysfunction and brain damage.

The defense has been trying to make a case for self-defense, with Black feeling threatened during the traffic stop.

Judge Patrick Simmons told the jury he expects the case could go to them by Thursday. Black would face life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.

Before noon Wednesday, the defense rested. Closing arguments are expected after the state calls rebuttal witnesses. The lunch recess lasts until 1 p.m.

News 3′s Clay Falls is covering each day of the trial and providing live Tweets.

