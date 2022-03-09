Former players guide alma maters to State

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Mumford and Calvert will represent the Brazos Valley at the UIL State Basketball Tournament this week in San Antonio. Both squads are led by former players who have played in the state tournament and this year will experience the game from a different perspective, as the head coaches of their alma maters.

Mumford will make its fourth state tournament appearance on Friday. In all three other trips, instead of wearing a tie, head coach Aubrie King was wearing a Mustang jersey.

“It’s very thrilling,” Mumford head coach Aubrie King exclaimed. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. When I got here, a lot of people remembered that I was a player, and I don’t want to say pigeon-holed me, but treated me as the guy that won a state championship here. I’ve kind of moved past that and into a different phase of my life where I’m not necessarily the player that everybody’s talking about. Now I’m a coach who’s had some success and they can look at it in that light,” King added.

In the 1990′s, Calvert made the tournament a couple of times with now head coach Michael Thomas playing for his dad, Henry Thomas. Michael is following in his father’s footsteps and is now coaching his son MJ.

“It’s the same mentality,” Michael Thomas explained. “When my father first started this journey I remember how it was. I remember the 93 to 95 team. His motto has always been we can accomplish great things as long as no one cares who gets the credit, and I think that’s a testament to this team,” Thomas added.

“It’s really crazy to have that three generations,” MJ Thomas said. “It’s an honor to play. It’s an honor to have that Trojan and have that Calvert on my chest,” Thomas added.

Former Calvert coach Henry Thomas now gets to witness his son and grandson on their own journey.

“I think he thought he was coaching again,” laughed Michael Thomas. “He started trying to come into the huddle. It was beautiful. He was was really excited to see all of it and witness it. It’s been a great journey, and it’s good to see it come full circle and to do something for this community and at the same time for this family as well,” Thomas added.

Both Mumford’s King and Calvert’s Thomas have learned a lot from their playing days and hope to bring home some hardware this week, but this time as a coach for the team they once played for.

“I can’t give them a ton of anecdotes and things,” King said. “I was 17, 18, 19 years old. I don’t remember a lot of the things that went on. I just remember playing the game. That’s kind of what I got to them. I want them to enjoy it more than I did,” King added.

“I’ve learned how to handle it,” Thomas said. “How to handle adversity, how to handle the community, and just how to keep everybody focused on what the mission is,” Thomas added.

Calvert will play their semi-final game against Graford this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Mumford will play their semi-final game Friday at 8:30 a.m. against Lipan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.