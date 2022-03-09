Advertisement

IL Texas students donate to College Station NICU families

By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Baylor Scott & White NICU received hundreds of necessities from International Leadership of Texas students Tuesday. Some of those items included blankets, diapers, socks, scratch mittens and clothes.

The idea of donating to the NICU came from fourth-grader Kinsey Krueger. This was a part of a school-wide community service initiative called the OBS Projects, which stands for “others before self.” The donations were collected over a month time span by fourth and fifth graders.

Krueger said she wanted to donate to Baylor Scott & White because her little brother spent a few weeks in the NICU. She also said she wanted to help families get a head start.

“It’s really awesome to help others because it helps them, and it makes them feel happy and that makes me feel happy,” Krueger said.

Tami Depenning, Baylor Scott & White’s director of nursing for women and children’s services, said these donations make an impact on families by giving them a sense of normalcy while at the hospital while helping babies bond with their parents.

