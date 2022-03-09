Lady Cougars edge out Katy Jordan 2-1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated district leader Katy Jordan 2-1 Tuesday night in Katy to improve to 9-5 in district play.

The Cougars and Warriors were tied at the half 0-0, with all goals coming in the last 7 minutes of the game.

Jordan scored first to take a 1-0 lead with just under 7 minutes to play.

The Cougs tied the score 30 seconds later when Shaley Lewis got free down the right side and sent a low cross across the face of the goal.

The dangerous ball deflected off a Warrior defender for an own goal to tie the game at 1-1. With just under 3 minutes left in the game, Kelsey Slater got free down the right side and slid a low cross to the back post that Emily Hord banged it in to give the Cougs the win.

Keira Herron got the win in goal with the help of her back line, Elie Dang, Ella Hawryluk, Ellie Hagen, and Camila Del Rio. The JV fell to Jordan 4-0.

Next action for the Cougars will be Friday night against Katy Paetow in Katy.

