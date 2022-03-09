Advertisement

Lady Tigers blank Rudder 10-0

By Darryl V Bruffett
Mar. 8, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lily Hickson scored 4 goals to guide the A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team to a 10-0 win over Rudder Tuesday night at Ranger Field.

Ella Goodwin would contribute to the Lady Tiger attack with a pair of goals, while Morgan Marino, Jennifer Ramirez, Annie Thompson and Evi Brieden each scored a goal.

A&M Consolidated will be on the road Friday as they travel to Waller to take on the Bulldogs. Varsity is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with the Junior Varsity match starting at 5 p.m.

