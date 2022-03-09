Advertisement

Long Intermediate students spread positivity through art

By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For three years, Long Intermediate School art teacher David Godfrey and his students have been finding creative ways to liven up the hallways.

They’ve done this through inspirational murals, which Godfrey said are predominately led and painted by students. Some of the murals display quotes like one from Michael Jordan that says, “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Others promote diversity and culture like one that has hands of all shades surrounding a heart. Along with spreading positivity, Godfrey believes the murals encourage strong campus culture.

“It can’t hurt to see those words, to see those positive messages and see how we should act and how we should treat each other,” Godfrey said. “Every little reminder, especially now the way things are, is important.”

Godfrey and his students are now working on an autism awareness mural along with four others.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
Pepe's Mexican Cafe Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the restaurant's door Sunday telling...
Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses

Latest News

Over 400 people joined a virtual event to hear his views and expertise on the conflict in the...
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine speaks virtually at Bush School about war with Russia
focus at four
With the ban on Russian oil, expect gas prices to climb even higher says economics expert
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley Boy Scout promoted to Eagle Scout
Fourth and fifth graders provide Baylor Scott & White NICU families with essentials.
IL Texas students donate to College Station NICU families