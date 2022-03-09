Long Intermediate students spread positivity through art

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For three years, Long Intermediate School art teacher David Godfrey and his students have been finding creative ways to liven up the hallways.

They’ve done this through inspirational murals, which Godfrey said are predominately led and painted by students. Some of the murals display quotes like one from Michael Jordan that says, “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Others promote diversity and culture like one that has hands of all shades surrounding a heart. Along with spreading positivity, Godfrey believes the murals encourage strong campus culture.

“It can’t hurt to see those words, to see those positive messages and see how we should act and how we should treat each other,” Godfrey said. “Every little reminder, especially now the way things are, is important.”

Godfrey and his students are now working on an autism awareness mural along with four others.

