Miller wins SEC Indoor Runner of the Year Award

Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller(Brandon Miller)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M track & field star Brandon Miller was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Indoor Runner of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Miller recently defended his indoor 800m title winning at a record-breaking time of 1:45.24. The sophomore eclipsed the American collegiate record and Texas A&M record previously held by Devin Dixon at 1:45.27. Miller ranks as the third-fastest collegian all-time and the fourth-fastest American all-time.

He also ran anchor on the 4x400m relay splitting 45.72 to help the Aggies place fourth overall at 3:04.30. Miller was the Aggies’ high-point scorer at the SEC Championships with 11.25 points.

Miller was undefeated during the regular season, including a perfect 3-0 record in individual races. Among the regular season highlights were setting the under-20 600m all-time world best with a time of 1:15.49 in the Aggies’ first competition of 2022 and posting dominating wins in the 800m at the Ted Nelson Invitational 800m (1:47.48) and the 600m at the Texas Tech Open (1:15.94).

Miller enters the NCAA Indoor Championships ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 800m (1:45.24). The speedster is scheduled to run in the semifinals on Friday at 4:45 p.m., followed by the finals on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex. A live stream of the races is provided on ESPN+, while live results can be found on flashresults.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

