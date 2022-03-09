North Zulch students come face-to-face with fatal crash scenario

NORTH ZULTCH, Texas (KBTX) - North Zulch ISD students experienced a real-life fatal crash scenario through the Shattered Dreams program Wednesday. The program, which is a part of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension’s Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition & Statewide Initiative, puts students face-to-face with a realistic deadly crash with students serving as actors. Students saw everything from victims being pulled from the car after the crash to them being transported in an ambulance car to tow trucks picking up the cars before the scene was clear.

“It paints a real picture of the risk factors of driving impaired, driving distracted, not wearing your seatbelt, driving drowsy, trying to street race, those are all the big five common factors that kill our kids,” Cindy Kovar, Brazos Valley Prevention Coalition & Statewide Initiatives program manager said.

According to Kovar, rural counties like Madison County are affected more by serious crashes compared to urban areas partly because of the lack of nearby medical facilities, which can result in longer wait times from first responders. She said 11 people in the 15 to 25 age range have been seriously injured in a crash and two have died in Madison County over the last three years.

Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer Justin Ruiz said it’s important for students to see scenarios like this because crashes happen every day. According to Ruiz, there’s been at least one fatal crash in Texas every day since 2000.

“We hope that with programs like this that when students see this that they won’t make that bad decision to drink and drive or drive distracted or have distractions in the vehicle,” Ruiz said.

