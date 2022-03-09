Texas A&M men’s tennis sweeps UT Arlington Wednesday afternoon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team (9-5) swept UT Arlington (8-6) Wednesday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center, defeating the Mustangs 7-0 in the first match of a double header that concludes at 6 p.m. against No. 15 Texas.

Texas A&M began the day with a doubles victory, pulling ahead 1-0 after doubles for the _ time this season. The Aggie duo of Noah Snatcher and Taylor Kenner picked up the first win of the match against UTA’s Miguel Cabrera and Anton Shepp, 6-1, on the top doubles court. Soon thereafter, Stefan Storch and Austin Abbrat sealed the doubles point, defeating Ricardo Alban and Daichi Akiyoshi 6-1 on court three.

A&M maintained the advantage in the transition to singles action as they claimed all six first sets. Matthis Ross dominated on court two with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Anton Shepp to double the Maroon and White’s lead 2-0. Texas A&M freshman Stefan Storch posted the third point of the day with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Daichi Akiyoshi on court three. The match was clinched on court 6 by Austin Abbrat, the Spring, Texas native bested Ricardo Alban 6-1, 7-5.

After the team match was decided, A&M’s Rahul Dhokia poached a 6-4, 6-3 win on court five over Maks Lukman. Mathis Bondaz kept the points rolling for the Aggies defeating Cabrera 6-2, 6-4 on court four. In a thrilling match on the top court, Schachter pulled away with a 6-1 first set, but Sau Franco came to earn a 6-4 victory in the second. Ultimately, Schachter claimed victory in the third set winning 6-3 to round out the 7-0 team victory.

UP NEXT A&M will remain at the Mitchell Tennis Center for a 6 p.m. match up against #15 Texas.

RESULTS

UT Arlington vs Texas A&M

3/9/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 7, UT Arlington 0

Singles competition

1. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Alan Sau Franco (UTA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

2. Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Anton Shepp (UTA) 6-0, 6-0

3. Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Daichi Akiyoshi (UTA) 6-3, 6-4

4. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Miguel Cabrera (UTA) 6-2, 6-4

5. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Maks Lukman (UTA) 6-4, 6-3

6. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Ricardo Alban (UTA) 6-1, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Kenner Taylor/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Anton Shepp/Miguel Cabrera (UTA) 6-1

2. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Alan Sau Franco/Maks Lukman (UTA) 3-5, unfinished

3. Stefan Storch/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Ricardo Alban/Daichi Akiyoshi (UTA) 6-1

Match Notes:

UT Arlington 8-6

Texas A&M 9-5

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (2,3,6,5,4,1)

