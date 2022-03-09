Advertisement

Texas A&M System Chancellor orders system CEOs to sever ties with Russian entities

System CEOs were directed to dissolve all agreements with Russian entities
(KWTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp sent a memo Wednesday to all of the Texas A&M System’s chief executive officers, directing them to sever any and all ties with Russian entities. The email said the action was taken because of President Joe Biden’s announcement of sanctions and restrictions on U.S. technology transfer to Russia.

Sharp told the CEOs that they “should dissolve all agreements with Russian entities, specifically those relating to academics, research and intellectual property.”

The email also condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it a “brutal, senseless and unjust attack” on the sovereign nation and its people. The chancellor also stressed the action is “in no way an indictment of our faculty members of Russian descent nor a criticism of faculty working to improve conditions in Russia.”

“I believe most, if not all, of our faculty oppose the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cronies, and will support this action,” the email stated.

