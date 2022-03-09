Tire and rim thefts on the rise, some shop owners blame supply chain issues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There have been 19 tire and rim burglaries so far in 2022, according to the College Station Police Department. That’s compared to only 19 car and rim burglaries in all of 2019.

Public Information Officer for College Station Police Department, Tristen Lopez, said they have already received three reports of tire and rim thefts so far this month.

At an apartment complex off of southwest parkway, two vehicles within the last seven days have had their tires and rims stolen from their vehicles.

Residents at the complex say they blame the lack of lighting in their parking lot. Lopez says good lighting is an important tool to deter thefts.

“Park where there’s more lighting. Park where there is more pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Park where there is likelihood where there are camera surveillance areas,” said Lopez.

A&L Tire Shop employee, Leonel Rangel, said they see this crime way too frequently. He thinks the rise in rim and tire thefts is partly due to supply chain issues.

“I do think that part of the reason that crime is happening a lot more frequently is due to the fact that prices are going up and they are more valuable,” said Rangel. “But also it’s due to the fact that we’re missing so many wheels and tires across the board.”

Rangel says locks are one of the best solutions for this issue.

“At least to get some wheel locks. You know it doesn’t have to be all of your lug nuts, but definitely go with at least one good lock that can’t be broken off as easy as the others,” said Rangel.

