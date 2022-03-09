Advertisement

Tire and rim thefts on the rise, some shop owners blame supply chain issues

“I do think that part of the reason that crime is happening a lot more frequently is due to the fact that prices are going up and they are more valuable.”
By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There have been 19 tire and rim burglaries so far in 2022, according to the College Station Police Department. That’s compared to only 19 car and rim burglaries in all of 2019.

Public Information Officer for College Station Police Department, Tristen Lopez, said they have already received three reports of tire and rim thefts so far this month.

At an apartment complex off of southwest parkway, two vehicles within the last seven days have had their tires and rims stolen from their vehicles.

Residents at the complex say they blame the lack of lighting in their parking lot. Lopez says good lighting is an important tool to deter thefts.

“Park where there’s more lighting. Park where there is more pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Park where there is likelihood where there are camera surveillance areas,” said Lopez.

A&L Tire Shop employee, Leonel Rangel, said they see this crime way too frequently. He thinks the rise in rim and tire thefts is partly due to supply chain issues.

“I do think that part of the reason that crime is happening a lot more frequently is due to the fact that prices are going up and they are more valuable,” said Rangel. “But also it’s due to the fact that we’re missing so many wheels and tires across the board.”

Rangel says locks are one of the best solutions for this issue.

“At least to get some wheel locks. You know it doesn’t have to be all of your lug nuts, but definitely go with at least one good lock that can’t be broken off as easy as the others,” said Rangel.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
Pepe's Mexican Cafe Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the restaurant's door Sunday telling...
Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses

Latest News

Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos...
Rainfall Update: Tuesday’s totals across the Brazos Valley
Tuesday Night Weather Update 3/8
Tuesday Night Weather Update 3/8
College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Tire and rim thefts on the rise, some shop owners blame supply chain issues
Tire and rim thefts on the rise, some shop owners blame supply chain issues