Travel around the world for Spring Break without leaving the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is creating what it calls a “world-class international stay-cation” during spring break as each day during the break, the museum will “travel” and host activities from a different continent.

During the seven days, the museum will explore activities focused on cultures, traditions, music, and literature of various continents.

“I think this is great to show children the arts and culture and activities of other countries from right here in Bryan-College Station,” said Ashley Kortis, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

Some of the countries represented will be Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Japan.

According to Kortis, the week-long adventure will kick off Monday at Century Square.

“We are going to be at Century Square for our discovery on the green program that’s from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday and you can pick up your passport for your around the world week,” said Kortis.

In addition to traveling the world at the museum, families can purchase Innocrate Kits to take home.

According to the Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley, these quarterly subscription S.T.E.A.M boxes are “filled with fun projects and experiments that you can do at home. Each project comes with an informative card and a QR code that links to a demo video.”

Thinking past spring break, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley also has launched its summer camp schedule, click here to learn more.

