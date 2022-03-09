Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley Boy Scout promoted to Eagle Scout

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Matthew Lamb who was promoted to Eagle Scout.

Lamb is a member of Troop 361 which serves Grimes County. He is a senior at Anderson-Shiro High School and is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson. Lamb’s Eagle project benefited his church by providing a much-needed beautification of the cemetery grounds located next to the church.

Matthew not only earned the necessary merit badges required for Eagle, but also earned enough merit badges to earn his Bronze, Gold, and Silver Palms, nearly 50 merit badges in total.

In attendance for Matthew’s Eagle Court of Honor were his parents, Rev. Richard Lamb and Carolyn Lamb, family, friends, and fellow scouts. Matthew also received a Letter of Recognition from Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth along with a Challenge Coin to keep reminding him to live by the Scouting Ideals learned in the Scout Oath and Scout Laws.

