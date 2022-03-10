Aggies Gear Up for NCAA Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams begin action at the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11-12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Notables

Texas A&M qualified 14 Aggies to the national meet, including eight women and six men. Aggies enter the competition with five marks ranked in the top five. Sophomore Lamara Distin leads the nation in the women’s high jump at 6-3.5/1.92m, while sophomore Brandon Miller leads the country in the men’s 800m at 1:45.24. Senior Deborah Acquah (long jump, 21-9.5/6.64m) and sophomore Charokee Young (400m, 51.28) each rank No. 4 in their individual event.

The women’s foursome of Young, sophomore Laila Owens and seniors Tierra Robinson-Jones and Syaira Richardson enter with the second fastest 4x400m time at 3:25.43.

Miller Time

The 800m specialist recently garnered SEC Runner of the Year honors and is currently on The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Indoor watch list. Miller claimed his second SEC indoor 800m title with a record breaking time of 1:45.24. The speedster became the American collegiate record holder and Texas A&M school record holder after bettering Devin Dixon’s time of 1:45.27. The mark also made Miller the third fastest collegian all-time and the fourth fastest American all-time.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White garnered 13 All-Southeastern Conference honors at the SEC Indoor Championships on Feb. 28. Distin (high jump), Miller (800m) and Zach Davis (pole vault) each claimed titles in their events to earn First Team All-SEC honors. Acquah (long jump, second) and sophomore Carter Bajoit (high jump, third) each medaled earning conference honors. In the team standings, Texas A&M women finished seventh with 48 points, while the men scored 42 points for ninth place.

This Time Last Year

In 2021, the Texas A&M women’s team finished second in the team standings with a school record total of 57 points. The men’s team placed 31st with six points. The women’s 4x400m highlighted the meet winning the national title with a then collegiate record time of 3:26.68. In total over the three-day meet, the Aggies set four school records, four all-time top-five collegiate performances and three meet records.

How to Follow

Fans can follow the meet’s live results provided by flashresults.com. The meet will broadcast on ESPN+ with John Anderson, Jill Montgomery, Dan O’Brien and Dwight Stones on call.

Friday Early (ESPN+) 10:00 a.m. CT https://aggi.es/3J0SfnR

Friday Afternoon (ESPN+) 4:00 p.m. CT https://aggi.es/3KwZ4hg

Friday Evening (ESPN+) 7:00 p.m. CT https://aggi.es/3CxSnJ4

Saturday Early (ESPN+) 10:30 a.m. CT https://aggi.es/3KwjSFJ

Saturday Afternoon (ESPN+) 4:00 p.m. CT https://aggi.es/3CEMeL9

Saturday Evening (ESPN+) 7:00 p.m. CT https://aggi.es/3pUrVUG

Sunday (ESPNU) 8:30 p.m. CT https://aggi.es/3I13bQU

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the NCAA group…

“I’m pleased that we are healthy and we have 14 athletes going to the national championships, that is a good sized group and we’ve won it with less than that. It is a competitive group and what we talk about all the time is everybody having a good day on the same day. We’ve had rehearsals all year long, this one is the one that counts.”

on Brandon Miller…

“Brandon [Miller] is very capable both physically and mentally. Once you have that mental preparedness, then you have a lot of the battle done. He’s tough mentally. For a guy to run 1:45.2 indoors and beat everybody soundly at the SEC Championships, I think he’s ready to go.”

Texas A&M Qualifiers

Men

Emmanuel Bamidele – 400m, 4x400m

Lance Broome – 200m, 4x400m alternate

Omajuwa Etiwe – 4x400m

Chevannie Hanson – 400m, 4x400m

Brandon Miller – 800m, 4x400m

Moitalel Mpoke – 4x400m alternate

Women

Deborah Acquah – Long Jump, Triple Jump

Lamara Distin – High Jump

Laila Owens – 200m, 4x400m

Kaylah Robinson – 60m Hurdles

Tierra Robinson-Jones – 400m, 4x400m

Syaira Richardson – 4x400m

Kennedy Wade – 4x400m alternate

Charokee Young – 400m, 4x400m

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.