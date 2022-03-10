Aggies Open SEC Play at No. 20 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The Texas A&M softball team (15-5) begins Southeastern Conference play on the road this weekend, facing No. 20 Auburn (21-1) at Jane B. Moore Field.

The three-game series is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s contest airs nationally on SEC Network at 6 p.m., before the Tigers and the Aggies wrap up on Sunday at 1 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies opened their week with a 4-1 victory over Texas State on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond. Freshman left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy picked up her team-leading sixth win in the circle, fanning five Bobcats in the complete game effort. Freshman lead-off batter Koko Wooley led the team at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a double, while Mayce Allen hit her fourth home run of the season to add an insurance run late in the game.

NATIONALLY KNOWN

Senior All-American Haley Lee currently leads the nation in on-base percentage (.647) and ranks second in the country and SEC in batting average (.538). Additionally, Wooley’s four triples ranks the freshman fourth in the country. In the circle, senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog ranks first in the SEC and fourth nationally with a 0.22 ERA.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Auburn has won four of the last five meetings with the Aggies, and are 7-2 against A&M at home. In the Aggies’ 4-1 victory over the Tigers at Davis Diamond last season, Rylen Wiggins went 2-for-2 while Kayla Poynter tossed six strikeouts. The Maroon & White’s last victory at Auburn was during the 2016 season.

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday and Sunday’s contests are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App for all three games. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow in-game.

