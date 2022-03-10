Aggies take down Texas State, 4-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (15-5) took advantage of its speed and capitalized on Texas State (11-7) errors Wednesday night to grab the 4-1 victory over the Bobcats at Davis Diamond.

Lead-off batter Koko Wooley led the team at the dish, while left-handed hurler Emiley Kennedy surrendered just three hits while striking out five in the complete game effort for her team-best sixth win of the season in the circle.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Texas State – W, 4-1

Koko Wooley: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B

Shaylee Ackerman: 1-for-2, R

Mayce Allen: 1-for-3, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Texas State – W, 4-1

Emiley Kennedy: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 5 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Texas State – W, 4-1

Back-to-back walks to lead off the second started momentum for Texas State, as the Bobcats used an RBI double to jump on the board before a relay from left field to home plate threw the second Bobcat out at home to end the inning.

Texas State’s shortstop launched a throw past second base and into the outfield to help the Aggies scratch a pair of runs across in the home half of the third to take a 2-1 lead.

Another fielding error by the Bobcats in the fifth extended A&M’s advantage by a run.

A solo shot blasted to left field by Mayce Allen pushed the Aggies ahead 4-1 in the sixth, before Emiley Kennedy and the Aggies sealed the win with a fly out to Shaylee Ackerman in left field.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On getting back in the win column…

“It felt good to get a win there. Emiley (Kennedy) came out and just found a way to throw strikes and get outs and I thought defensively we played really well. We made plays and Texas State made some mistakes, which we took advantage of those opportunities and got some big hits. I thought Koko (Wooley) was especially good tonight in the lead-off spot and her speed really helped us win the game, and then Mayce (Allen) getting up and getting the big home run gave us a little insurance there. All-in-all, I thought it was a well-played game by our team and will give us a little momentum going into our Auburn series.”

On Emiley Kennedy’s confidence in the circle…

“I’m really pleased with how she’s managing her opportunities. I thought tonight she struggled a little bit by getting behind hitters, but never got herself in too much trouble and defensively, we made plays when we needed to. I think her composure on the mound is exceptional and, as a freshman, she’s keeping her poise and really, she’s someone we can count on, and she gives us a chance to win games. Her composure is something I’m really impressed with.”

Freshman infielder Koko Wooley

On the team’s chemistry heading into conference play…

“I really feel like our chemistry is solid. We’re really tight as a team. We get along on and off the field, so I feel like that chemistry will help us a lot and just having each other’s back, and knowing what each other can and can’t get, and if they can’t, then having backup. I feel like our chemistry will help a lot moving forward.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M opens Southeastern Conference play on the road this weekend when it travels to face Auburn. The three-game series is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s contest airs nationally on SEC Network, before the Tigers and the Aggies wrap up on Sunday at 1 p.m.

