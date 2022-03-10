An Aggie Equestrian defies the odds to compete in her final season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pony ride at a fair caused Texas A&M Equestrian, Rhian Murphy, to never look back.

“I think I just loved it because there is something so special about having that connection with a horse and kind of having a partner and teammate that even though you can’t speak to you can communicate with in so many different ways,” said Murphy.

Murphy says after receiving her first blue ribbon at a show, she was hooked. While her love for the sport came easy, her journey would not. At just 13 years old she was experiencing hip pain for about a month and one night after tripping out of her car she said her hip just “fell apart” and broke.

“The surgeon came in and she said, ‘you will always walk with a limp, you will never run again and you will never be able to ride a horse again,’” said the A&M graduate equestrian.

Murphy said the last part did not register until she looked over at her mom whose eyes were filled with tears. The diagnosis was not acceptable to Murphy, she knew she would ride again.

“It really almost broke me, I think… so I just told my parents, I looked them both in the eyes and said that is not acceptable we have to find a different way,” said Murphy.

After three surgeries, months on crutches and hundreds of hours in physical therapy, Murphy defied the odds and would ride again, arriving in Aggieland in 2017.

“I came on my recruiting visit and I absolutely fell in love with the school, just the whole Aggieland spirit,” said Murphy. “That spirit of the 12th Man, I think it’s something you get it or you don’t and immediately it just clicked for me.”

After a couple of years she would emerge as one of the top riders in the SEC but her hip issues soon resurfaced.

“I don’t think it really took a toll on her until her sophomore year when she was riding everyday, riding multiple horses a day and it just started to wear down,” said Abby O’Mara, Texas A&M Equestrian Assistant Coach

O’Mara got to campus at the same time as Murphy, she says the two have learned a lot together and grown together over the past five years.

“A great person, a great student but really a great athlete. Judges love her, horses love her, everyone loves to watch her. She’s just in one with the horse,” said O’Mara of Murphy. “...She has completely shaped this team and this program.”

Being a student-athlete is physically demanding and eventually her hip wore down to nothing. In May of 2019, she underwent a total left hip replacement.

Doctors told Murphy it might take six months to get back onto a horse but in just 10 weeks, she was back in the saddle.

Rhian's first ride back (Rhian Murphy)

Murphy is now in her final season at A&M and while the journey has not been easy, she says she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I really wouldn’t change anything about it. I learned a lot about myself and how much I can take and who I am as a person,” said Murphy.

The Aggie Equestrian team is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation. They return to Aggieland to host Bridgewater College and No. 2 Oklahoma State on Friday and Saturday in their final homestand of the 2021-22 season at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

