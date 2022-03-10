Big changes blow in with Friday’s cold front as winter air returns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoying Thursday’s spring-like weather, Brazos Valley? Sure hope so! Big changes are on the horizon as a strong cold front brings yet another batch of winter air into the Brazos Valley Friday.

TEMPERATURES

After spring-like 60s and 70s Thursday, thermometers will aim to reach for the mid-to-upper 50s for the Central & Eastern Brazos Valley through mid-morning Friday as the cold front makes its way into the northwestern reaches of the area. The front will continue to push to the south and east through the course of the day, passing through the Central Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station) by lunchtime, and out of our eastern counties by mid-afternoon. As cold air quickly ushers in behind the boundary, most thermometers are slated to drop into the upper 30s by dinner time Friday, feeling like / below freezing thanks to a blustery north wind (more on that below).

Temperatures fall through the course of the day as cold air rushes into the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

As skies clear overnight Friday, a widespread freeze is expected as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s / low 30s by sunrise Saturday morning (with wind chills in the low 20s). Be sure to take care of any freeze preparations ahead of time, and likely keep them in place again overnight Saturday with another freeze expected for many along with a frost potential early Sunday.

Make sure the freeze preparations are taken care of ahead of time with a widespread freeze expected Saturday morning. (KBTX)

WIND

A stout north wind is kicked up as the front passes by, gusting upwards of 35 mph+ at times. These gusty conditions will likely send wind chill values to the freezing mark by the Friday afternoon drive, meaning we should plan for any Friday night plans to sit on the downright cold and blustery side. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the entirety of the Brazos Valley and will go into effect officially on Friday. More details on that can be found by clicking here.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the entire Brazos Valley Friday. (KBTX)

FRIDAY’S RAIN / ISO. STORM ACTIVITY

As the cold front approaches and pushes through the Brazos Valley, scattered downpours / a few rumbles are expected to develop across parts of the Brazos Valley Friday. Severe weather is not expected with this system, and overall rainfall totals are expected to sit on the lighter side, with 0.10″ - 0.25″+ up for grabs.

Scattered rain / stray rumbles are expected to develop Friday. (KBTX)

While a low chance, it is worth mentioning that if the moisture can hang on a bit longer in our northeastern counties, a little wintry mix may try to blend in with some of the cold rain Friday night. The general window to monitor this potential activity will be in the 8pm - midnight timeframe, but most (if not all) of the activity found currently looks to remain in the form of liquid rain. If a quick changeover does occur, no impacts are expected due to ground temperatures just above freezing at that time.

THIS WEEKEND

While cold starts each morning, plenty of sunshine is in store each weekend day as high pressure settles over the Lone Star State. Highs in the 50s Saturday will lead in highs in the 60s Sunday to kick off spring break week.

Plenty of sunshine is in store this weekend, but each weekend day will feature downright cold mornings! (KBTX)

