Advertisement

Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash

Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday(Viewer submitted photo)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan teen is in jail after crashing a reportedly stolen car into a utility box.

Police say they found a stolen Camaro driven by Gregory Chambers, 18, around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Chambers sped off after police started following him. He eventually hit a trailer being towed by a truck, crashed into a BTU electrical box, then ran off.

Gregory Chambers, 18
Gregory Chambers, 18(KBTX)

Police set up a perimeter and used a drone to track him down.

Chambers was arrested and charged with several crimes, including unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
A child chants, "God made trans kids! God loves trans kids!" with the crowd during a protest at...
Parents of a trans child who reached out to Attorney General Ken Paxton over dinner are now under investigation for child abuse
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families
Texas A&M System Chancellor orders system CEOs to sever ties with Russian entities
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Latest News

brazos valley history museum
Learn about nature, science & art through upcoming activities at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 10, 2022.
Dabrett Black capital murder trial nearing conclusion
Credit: REUTERS/Bill Clark
Texas sues to prevent losing federal funds over its investigations of trans children’s families
3/10
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 3/10