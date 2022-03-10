Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan teen is in jail after crashing a reportedly stolen car into a utility box.

Police say they found a stolen Camaro driven by Gregory Chambers, 18, around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Chambers sped off after police started following him. He eventually hit a trailer being towed by a truck, crashed into a BTU electrical box, then ran off.

Gregory Chambers, 18 (KBTX)

Police set up a perimeter and used a drone to track him down.

Chambers was arrested and charged with several crimes, including unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

