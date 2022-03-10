Calvert loses to Graford 32-30 in physical Class A State Semifinal game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans (26-5) lost to Graford (36-3) 32-30 Thursday morning in the UIL Class A Boys’ State Semifinals at the Alamodome.

After grabbing a 16-7 first quarter lead, Calvert only scored 5 points over the next 17:22.

MJ Thomas’s layup at the 7:37 mark of the fourth quarter to cut Graford’s lead to 29-21 during a streak where the Jackrabbits scored the Trojans 22-5.

The Jackrabbits used physical defense to turn Calvert’s hot first quarter offense ice cold.

“We’ve had teams play us physical but I’ve never had officials who would allow them to play that physical and I think that that football that they were playing on us, it fatigued us,” explained Calvert Head Coach Michael Thomas.

Kaiden Bridges led the Trojans with 11 points including a 3 pointer with 1:52 to play that cut Graford’s lead to 31-30, but they were never able to regain their first quarter lead and saw their season come to a close. M.J. Thomas tossed in 10 points.

Graford was led in scoring by Trent Lemley who had 11 points and was the only Jackrabbit to score in double figures.

The Jackrabbits advance to Saturday’s Class A State Championship game where they will face the winner between Mertzon Irion County (33-3) and Texline (33-3) who played in the second Class A semifinal game Thursday morning

