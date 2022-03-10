Calvert to take on Graford in 1A state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -- Michael Thomas and his Calvert basketball team (26-4) will take a 23 game winning streak into Friday’s Class 1A State Tournament semifinal game against Graford (35-3) at 8:30 a.m. at the Alamodome.

It will mark the Trojans return to state for the first time since 2015 when they lost in overtime in the semifinals to Lenorah Grady.

The Trojans played some really good teams early on this season and got off to a tough start (3-4), but that was by design according to Coach Thomas. He felt they needed to be pushed after a physical football season.

“Our games early this season were against 4A and 3A teams like Mumford who is at state right now and we beat them. They (Graford) play a similar style to Mumford. They play a similar style to Fayetteville. So we have played those different styles of basketball and has helped make us better. I think the kids are prepared,” said Thomas.

“Our games that we played earlier in this season were against 4A and 3A type schools so we just need to keep it our composure throughout the whole game. I would say that the beginning of our year made us better for the playoffs,” added guard Kaiden Bridges.

This season will mark Calvert’s 5th appearance at state tournament. Back in 2012 they beat the Graford Jackrabbits in what has been their only boys’ basketball state championship.

