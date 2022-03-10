Come to the Iola Volunteer Fire Department’s BBQ Cookoff and Fundraiser Fri. 3/11 and Sat. 3/12

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The 9th Annual BBQ Cookoff and Fundraiser for Iola Volunteer Fire Department (IVFD) is coming up on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. Betty Moore and Sue Ellis with the IVFD joined First News at Four to discuss this event.

Friday Night there will be Crawfish Plates, Live Music, Kona Ice, and a Silent Auction. Saturday the Cookoff judging begins, there will be vendor booths, a Kids Zone, Fish Plates, and a Snack Bar, Live and Silent Auctions. The Bands this year are Push Water and Jerrett Zoch.

Moore said the fundraiser helps “to earn funds for the fire department so that we can maintain our station, our equipment, and buy new equipment.”

