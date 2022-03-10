Advertisement

Dabrett Black capital murder trial nearing conclusion

The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 10, 2022.
The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 10, 2022.
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The jury is beginning deliberations in the capital murder trial of Dabrett Black, the man who killed a DPS Trooper in Freestone County on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday morning and the jury sent out around 11 a.m. to have a recess and start their deliberations. Thursday morning attorneys on both sides addressed the jury in closing arguments. Freestone County District Attorney Brian Evans spoke first taking the jury through the evidence in the case.

Then Defense Attorney Susan Anderson spoke about Black’s mindset, the horrors he saw in war and how he acted in self-defense by feeling threatened when a second trooper was coming for backup during the traffic stop on I-45.

Lastly, Prosecutor Lisa Tanner told the jury they are bound by their oath to find him guilty. She showed the jury still images of Black pointing his rifle at Trooper Allen’s patrol vehicle, as well as at a Waller County Deputy after fleeing law enforcement. The jury was also shown video of Black crashing into a Smith County Deputy’s patrol car in July 2017 during another chase. Tanner said Black turned his vehicle into a weapon.

Black faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. The jury can find him guilty or not guilty of capital murder. There are no other options.

Cameras have not been allowed in the courtroom since last week. The media has been told we will be allowed to take still images only inside the courtroom for a brief period of time after a verdict is read and the jury has exited the room. This is day nine of the trial.

News 3′s Clay Falls will have new reports at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. He is also providing live updates via Twitter.

Wednesday’s coverage can be found here.

