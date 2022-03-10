Advertisement

Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers

Ride share drivers like Uber and Lyft are feeling the pinch at the pump, as gas prices reach highs we haven’t seen in years.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN/ COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With fuel prices steadily increasing rideshare drivers are being forced into tough position. On Thursday the average price for a gallon of gas in the Bryan-College Station area reached $3.99.

For most drivers filling up to get to work is one struggle. But for rideshare drivers when you have to fill up in order to work there’s no room for an empty tank, and no gas means no money.

For the last two years Denise Hanson has made the trip from North Zulch to Bryan-College Station daily as an Uber driver. It’s something she’s grown to love.

“ I do it because it’s a lot of fun and it gives people safe rides,” said Hanson.

What’s not fun for Denise and other rideshare drivers are the gas prices. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4 for a gallon, according to AAA. That’s 62 cents more than last week and is $1.45 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

The higher gas prices mean Hanson and other rideshare drivers have to drive almost twice as much to make a profit.

“Right off the top I have to make $100 a night before I ever make any profit,” said Hanson. “It’s all going in the gas tank.”

J.T. King is a fed-ex deliver driver that does rideshare part time to save money for his family. He says the higher gas prices are forcing him to adjust his driving habitats and strategy.

“I cut back a little bit. I don’t do as much as I used to,” said King. “You just got to know how to manage your money so you don’t get too low on gas.”

“Now like you put $20 in your gas tank, you don’t really get that much how it used to be back then,” said King.

Other drivers KBTX spoke to say if gas reaches between $5 and $6 they will consider leaving the industry until prices return to normal.

Gas prices are rising, with no relief in sight. Use the AAA Mobile app to find the lowest gas prices near you, and check out these fuel saving tips: https://bit.ly/3MtmuWx

Posted by AAA on Monday, March 7, 2022

