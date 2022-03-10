Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dabrett Black, the man accused of killing DPS Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving Day in 2017, was found guilty of capital murder.

Trooper Allen, 41, of Teague was killed while he was sitting in his patrol unit when the driver of a car he pulled over for speeding on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield opened fire with a rifle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The two-week trial came to an end Thursday afternoon when a jury confirmed the guilty verdict. Black is now sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The death penalty was taken off the table in exchange for waiving an insanity defense.

Black’s defense spent the week highlighting his mental health, stating he was acting out of self-defense after feeling threatened by the trooper. He suffers from PTSD, a traumatic brain injury, and Schizophrenia, the defense said this impacted his behavior.

Prosecutors said the jury was bound by their oath to find Black guilty. There is footage and images of Black pointing his rifle at Trooper Allen’s patrol vehicle, as well as at a Waller County Deputy after fleeing law enforcement.

