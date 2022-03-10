Lag between State, Brazos County Health District COVID-19 reporting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District and the Texas Department of State Health Services have reported different Brazos County COVID-19 fatality numbers for over two weeks. The health district is reporting 431 total COVID deaths while the state is reporting 404. According to Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District, this comes down to time and resources.

“We are only focusing on investigating hospitalizations and deaths, so we have more time and energy to put into that,” Parrish said. “Whereas, the state is also investigating hospitalizations, deaths and just all COVID cases in general.”

Parrish said the numbers reported on the health district’s website are most accurate. According to the health district, most COVID deaths are from those 65 and older.

“Over 95% of them are unvaccinated, and it’s a mixture of people dying at home or in a hospital,” Parrish said.

Overall, COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley have dipped dramatically, and it’s being seen in hospitals, according to St. Joseph Health’s chief medical officer Dr. Kia Parsi.

“Most people, it’s from vaccinations where they’ve had an initial vaccination and maybe a boost on top of that and then there are other people who have been infected with COVID infections, which may help with some immunity as well,” Parsi said.

Parsi advises the community to still be cautious. He said it’s important to get vaccinated, maintain social distancing and wear masks, especially when in large crowds indoors. Parsi says this is also important as schools gear up for spring break in the coming weeks along with there possibly being more COVID variants in the future.

“We all want it to be over, but we still have to be vigilant,” Parsi said.

