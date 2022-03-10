Advertisement

Law enforcement responding to shooting scene near Peach Creek Estates

Brazos County law enforcement and the South Brazos County Fire Department are responding to a...
Brazos County law enforcement and the South Brazos County Fire Department are responding to a shots fired call(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County law enforcement and the South Brazos County Fire Department are responding to a shots fired call at the intersection of Stokes Circle and Pipeline Road.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’re responding to an active scene on Stokes Circle, which is closed while the investigation is ongoing.

No other details are available at this time, but a KBTX reporter is at the scene working to confirm more information.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child chants, "God made trans kids! God loves trans kids!" with the crowd during a protest at...
Parents of a trans child who reached out to Attorney General Ken Paxton over dinner are now under investigation for child abuse
College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families
Texas A&M System Chancellor orders system CEOs to sever ties with Russian entities
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Latest News

Winter returns to the Brazos Valley with a strong cold front Friday.
Big changes blow in with Friday’s cold front as winter air returns
A Wind Advisory has been issued for all Brazos Valley counties, officially going into effect on...
WIND ADVISORY issued ahead of Friday’s blustery, winter wind
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 3/10
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 3/10