Advertisement

Learn about nature, science & art through upcoming activities at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting various events and activities over the next few months for kids and families.

If you’re staying local for spring break, the museum has planned some activities for the next week.

“We are going to be hosting our Science of Ceramics spring minicamp over spring break from March 14 to the 18 for children 4-12,” said Maria Lazo Associate Director/Education Coordinator at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History. “Each day we will be focusing on something different that has to do with ceramics.”

This camp will coincide with the museum’s current exhibit Fire and Earth: The Story of Ceramics.

Just in time for spring, the museum has created Saturday Spotlights. These weekly educational activities focus on a certain theme each Saturday and involve a craft. For the two Saturdays during spring break, the themes will be “Horns vs. Antlers” on March 12 and “Spring” on March 19.

On April 9, the museum is hosting Wildflower Day at Boonville Heritage Park.

“We are bringing in science, a little bit of history, as well as the importance of wildflowers and how important they are to the ecosystem and the habitat, but also for art,” said Garret Leopold, Program Coordinator at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests will be able to enjoy the historic area, are encouraged to paint or draw the wildflowers, and learn more about them.

According to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, watercolors, coloring pencils, paper, and clipboards will be available for children.

The museums’ science, history, and animal-based summer camps will also be returning to the museum.

According to Lazo, priority registration will be open to members starting April 5-30. Registration for non-members will open on May 3.

View the above video for more details.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
A child chants, "God made trans kids! God loves trans kids!" with the crowd during a protest at...
Parents of a trans child who reached out to Attorney General Ken Paxton over dinner are now under investigation for child abuse
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families
Texas A&M System Chancellor orders system CEOs to sever ties with Russian entities
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Latest News

Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 10, 2022.
Dabrett Black capital murder trial nearing conclusion
Credit: REUTERS/Bill Clark
Texas sues to prevent losing federal funds over its investigations of trans children’s families
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for much of the Brazos Valley midday Friday - midday Saturday
WIND ADVISORY issued ahead of Friday’s blustery, winter wind