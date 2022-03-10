Learn about nature, science & art through upcoming activities at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting various events and activities over the next few months for kids and families.

If you’re staying local for spring break, the museum has planned some activities for the next week.

“We are going to be hosting our Science of Ceramics spring minicamp over spring break from March 14 to the 18 for children 4-12,” said Maria Lazo Associate Director/Education Coordinator at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History. “Each day we will be focusing on something different that has to do with ceramics.”

This camp will coincide with the museum’s current exhibit Fire and Earth: The Story of Ceramics.

Just in time for spring, the museum has created Saturday Spotlights. These weekly educational activities focus on a certain theme each Saturday and involve a craft. For the two Saturdays during spring break, the themes will be “Horns vs. Antlers” on March 12 and “Spring” on March 19.

On April 9, the museum is hosting Wildflower Day at Boonville Heritage Park.

“We are bringing in science, a little bit of history, as well as the importance of wildflowers and how important they are to the ecosystem and the habitat, but also for art,” said Garret Leopold, Program Coordinator at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests will be able to enjoy the historic area, are encouraged to paint or draw the wildflowers, and learn more about them.

According to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, watercolors, coloring pencils, paper, and clipboards will be available for children.

The museums’ science, history, and animal-based summer camps will also be returning to the museum.

According to Lazo, priority registration will be open to members starting April 5-30. Registration for non-members will open on May 3.

View the above video for more details.

