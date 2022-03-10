Advertisement

More American companies are suspending business in Russia

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - American companies such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, GE, and Netflix have all suspended or reduced services in Russia as a way to protest the invasion of Ukraine.

Venky Shankar, a Professor of Marketing and Coleman Chair in Marketing and Director of Research at the Center for Retailing Studies at Mays Business School, joined First News at Four.

This change will impact some companies more than others. According to Shankar, consumer packaged goods companies like Coke and Pepsi and fast food or restaurant companies like Starbucks and McDonald’s have a big brand presence in Russia. For example, McDonald’s generates about 9% of its revenues from Russia and they have over 800 restaurants there.

Other companies such as luxury goods makers are also showing support, but won’t see much of a difference to their bottom line because they have less of a presence in Russia.

Thing are more delicate for banks such as Citibank, which has a significant presence in Russia, and is facing the prospect of writing off about $10 billion.

“These brands will lose a chunk of equity in the market, but they’re trying to do the right thing, so it is a bittersweet thing for them,” said Shankar.

While these actions are meant to punish the Russian government, it is average Russian citizens who are feeling the impact of these changes.

For example, McDonald’s has about 62,000 employees, and although McDonald’s has not announced that they will let these employees go, it is unclear how long they can keep up paying them.

However, in order for the government to feel the hurt, more businesses may have to join in.

“Unless there is a collective effort, it is very hard to move the needle at the government level in a country like Russia,” concluded Shankar.

