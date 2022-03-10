No. 1 Aggies Host Regular Season Finale Against Bridgewater, No. 2 Oklahoma State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 1 Texas A&M equestrian team returns to Aggieland to host Bridgewater College and No. 2 Oklahoma State on Friday and Saturday in its final homestand of the 2021-22 season at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meets is free.

Bridgewater Preview

The Aggies take on Bridgewater College in a Jumping Seat only meet on Friday at 9 a.m. The Eagles hold a 2-1 record on the year with wins over Sweet Briar College and Sacred Heart. Friday marks the first matchup between the Aggies and the Eagles in program history.

Oklahoma State Preview

The Maroon & White take on No. 2 Oklahoma State (8-2, 5-1 Big 12) on Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday’s competition is the 30th all-time meeting between the Aggies and the Cowgirls with A&M having a 17-12 advantage. Texas A&M will honor a dozen seniors following the meet. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet the Texas Aggie Yell Leaders and Reveille X.

Last Time Out

The Aggies secured an 11-8 win at SMU on March 5. Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and sophomore Keesa Luers highlighted the meet earning Most Outstanding Performer honors in Fences and Reining, respectively. The Maroon & White moved to 10-2 and 5-1 in SEC competition.

Team Leaders

In Western competition, senior MacKenzie Chapman and freshman Hanna Olaussen lead in Horsemanship with 8-2-1 records. Most notably, Olaussen is 4-1 in her last five appearances including one MOP honor. In Reining, senior Lisa Bricker and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh boast 7-3-1 records. Marsh, a Tallulah, Louisiana, native was named Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month for February and is undefeated in her last five rides at 4-0-1 including one MOP recognition. Bricker, a Temecula, California, native is 4-1 in her last five outings with one MOP honor.

Leading the Jumping Seat events are Lovingfoss and senior Caroline Dance. Dance is 8-4 on the season in Flat. Lovingfoss is 7-4 on the year, and has earned MOP accolades in two of her last three outings.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring for both days can be found here. Fans can also follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter for up-to-date results.

