No. 11 Aggies Hit the Road for the First Time at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 11 Texas A&M women’s tennis sets out on its first road trip of the 2022 season, as the Aggies visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a 3 p.m. (CT) first serve at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre Friday afternoon.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We definitely have had a good start to the season, and each new phase of the season takes on new meaning for our team. This is our first true road match and our first SEC road match of the season. You have to come out in these matches sharp and ready to go, because you are responsible for bringing your own energy. That’s why we have been pushing the team every day so that they can be the best version of themselves when match time rolls around tomorrow.”

FIRST SERVE

The Aggies return to action boasting their best start to a season in program history with a 16-1 overall mark and a 2-0 start in Southeastern Conference matches. A&M opened up the SEC slate last weekend at home in the Brazos Valley against South Carolina and then-No. 13 Florida, rolling to a pair of key league wins. Against the Gamecocks, the Aggies seized the doubles point and never looked back in an eventual 6-1 win. On Sunday against the Gators, the Maroon & White took the doubles point once again and took four-of-six singles matches to finalize a 5-2 effort.

Following the dominant weekend of play, Texas A&M student-athletes swept the SEC Women’s Tennis Weekly Awards for the second time this season. Tatiana Makarova was named Player of the Week for the first time in her storied career after logging a pair of ranked singles wins and a top-10 victory in doubles alongside Jayci Goldsmith. Mary Stoiana garnered her second SEC Freshman of the Week accolade this season after logging a ranked win in both singles and doubles, the only freshman in the league to do so on the weekend.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on Mar. 9, Texas A&M came in at No. 11. The Aggies are joined in the poll by fellow-SEC members Auburn (No. 9), Florida (No. 15), Tennessee (No. 16), Alabama (No. 19) and Georgia (No. 23). The Maroon & White surged in the latest Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, earning the No. 6 spot nationally. In Wednesday’s individual ITA rankings, A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova maintained the No. 3 spot while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana made their first appearance in the doubles poll at No. 27. In singles, Makarova rose to No. 37, Branstine checked in at No. 41 and Stoiana earned a career-high No. 80 ranking.

#LOCKEDIN ON MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State enters Friday afternoon’s contest with an 8-5 overall record and a 0-2 mark in SEC play. On opening weekend of league action, the Bulldogs lost to Tennessee and Georgia on the road. Individually, the Bulldogs are led by Magda Adaloglou and Emma Antonaki, who have a combined 15-6 overall record at the top two singles positions. Texas A&M holds a 10-1 lead in the all-time series with Mississippi State, losing its only match on the road during the 2017 campaign.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s match will feature live video and live scoring for fans around the world by clicking here, courtesy of Mississippi State University. In addition, Cracked Racquets will continue its SEC RedZone Broadcast this Friday, with Alex Gruskin calling the action. Any Aggie fans in the Golden Triangle are invited to attend the match at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre, with free general admission seating available in the main grandstand and courtside next to courts five and six.

